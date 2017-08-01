The eliminated gentlemen certainly had something to say on last night’s “Men Tell All” episode of The Bachelorette (1.5/6) but the top rated show of Monday saw a demo dip as ABC and NBC were tied overall

With a 1.2/5 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.05 million viewers, the Disney-owned net ended up just ahead in total audience of NBC’s 1.2/5 rating and 5.01 million on what was a relatively stable night.

As Rachel Lindsay ponders who will get her heart, The Bachelorette was down a tenth from its July 24 show. The second week of the Comcast-owned net’s Midnight, Texas saw the vampiric drama also down a tenth from its debut. That actually leaves the series based on Charlaine Harris’ books as the best Week 2 retention this summer so far for any new or returning drama.

NBC had a little bit more good news in American Ninja Warrior (1.4/6) which was even in the key demo but up a bit to 5.85 million to be the most watched show of the night.

Elsewhere on Monday night, ABC’s To Tell The Truth (0.8/3) was up 33% over the game show’s last original of July 5. CBS was all encores except for the debut of news mag CBSN: On Assignment (0.4/2), which won’t make any headlines.

On FOX, Dancing With The Stars (0.7/3) and the Superhuman (0.5/2) finale were the same as their July 24 airings. Making its Monday debut, the CW’s Hooten and The Lady (0.2/1) was even with its July 27 show.