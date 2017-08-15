Proving the old Hollywood adage that any publicity is good publicity, ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise, whose production was temporarily shut down for an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, opened its delayed third season last night with 5 million total viewers and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating. That is up a notch from last year’s premiere (4.6 million, 1.4) to mark the reality series’ highest-rated season debut in the demo and second most-watched behind the August 2014 series premiere, which averaged 5.2 million viewers.

Bachelor In Paradise boosted a special Monday airing of The Gong Show (2.9 million, 0.8), which surged 25% and 33% in viewers and the demo, respectively, from its most recent Thursday outing.

Bachelor In Paradise also edged in the demo NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (5.9 million, 1.4), which ticked down from last week’s season highs. NBC’s Midnight, Texas (3.2 million, 0.8), as well as Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (2.8 million, 0.7), CBS’ CBSN On Assignment (2.8 million, 0.4) and the CW’s Hooten & the Lady (950,000; 0.2) held steady.

ABC and NBC were neck and neck for the nightly crowns, with NBC taking total viewers (4.98 million vs. 4.32 million), and ABC finishing as No. 1 in 18-49 (1.3 v. 1.2).