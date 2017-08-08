EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gerald officially has signed on to 20th Century Fox’s James Cameron Avatar sequels and will reprise his role as Corporal Lyle Wainfleet. He joins previous Avatar rep players Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder and Joel David Moore. Cliff Curtis and Oona Chaplin also boarded the sequels this year as newcomers to the cast.

Avatar 2 begins shooting this fall and will open on December 18, 2020. The sequels thereafter will open during the Christmas seasons of 2021, 2024 and 2025. The original 2009 movie remains the highest-grossing film at the global B.O. with $2.79B.

Gerald also has joined the Crackle series The Oath in a recurring role as Kivlinsky, leader of the rival cop gang. The show, which stars Sean Bean, is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television. It is scheduled to debut next year and is currently in production in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Gerald also has a recurring role on Marvel/Netflix’s Daredevil as Melvin Potter.

Gerald can be seen in a raft of the upcoming features: New Line’s Rampage, with Dwayne Johnson (April 20); Netflix’s Will Smith starrer Bright (December); and the Los Angeles Film Festival title Shot Caller, which hits theaters August 18.

Gerald is repped by Good Fear Management and Talentworks.