EXCLUSIVE: With Oscar and Emmy nominations for 13th, Ava DuVernay and Netflix have had a pretty good track record together with documentaries. Now, the two are in business again with Teach Us All.

ARRAY, the film collective founded by the A Wrinkle In Time director several years ago, has acquired the timely education film by first time helmer Sonina Lowman to premiere on the streaming service on September 25, I’ve learned.

Turning her lens on the crisis in American public education, with a historical perspective on the 1957 integration by nine African-American students at the all-white Little Rock Central High School in Arkansas, Lowman’s film will also have a national screening tour. After its Netflix debut, Teach Us All will be shown in Seattle, Philadelphia, Gary and Bloomington, Indiana, Memphis and L.A coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the barrier shattering actions of the Little Rock Nine.

The international distribution deal that ARRAY inked for Lowman’s film was negotiated by Gordon Bobb of Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano on behalf of the film collective. Lisa A. Callif, Esq. of Donaldson + Callif, LLP represented the filmmakers.

Teach Us All is the 17th feature that ARRAY has picked up. Having debuted at the L.A. Film Festival, the Damani Baker-directed The House on Coco Road was the last pic acquired by ARRAY in May of this year. That film had its premiere on June 30 on Netflix.