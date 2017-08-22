The 2017 Austin Film Festival will premiere the season finale of HBO’s new drama The Deuce as well as the romantic comedy Amanda and Jack Go Glamping starring David Arquette and Amy Acker, written and directed by Austin filmmaker Brandon Dickerson. Other films this year will be Permanent with Rainn Wilson and Patricia Arquette, Please Stand By with Dakota Fanning and Toni Collete, and 24 Hours to Live with Ethan Hawke and Liam Cunningham. The festival takes place this year Oct. 26 through Nov. 2.

The festival will give world premieres to a number of other films (see list below) and the North American premier to Brad Silberling’s An Ordinary Man starring Ben Kingsley. Already confirmed to attend the fest this year are David Arquette for Glamping, Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) and Brent Morin (Undateable) for the world premiere of the comedy The Outdoorsman. Screenwriter awardee Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) is being honored and so will also attend as will The Deuce creators David Simon and George Pelecanos.

In addition, AFF will present a remastered retrospective of 1985 Austin-produced cult horror film Confessions of a Serial Killer starring local filmmaker Robert Burns. The film is based on the crimes of serial killer Henry Lee Lucas and was the first independent film acquired for distribution by Roger Corman.

The complete list of programming, including over 100 more films as well as hundreds of panels, will be announced in late September.

Here is how it’s shaping up so far: