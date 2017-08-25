EXCLUSIVE: Actor Augustus Prew has been cast in the Alex Richanbach-helmed comedy film Ibiza, from Gary Sanchez Productions for Netflix. The pic stars Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, and Phoebe Robinson as three ambitious women whose work trip to Ibiza quickly degenerates into a wild vacation of nightclubbing and romance.

Prew will play Miles, a handsome, wealthy, club-goer who shares an immediate spark with Leah (Robinson) when they meet on a flight to Ibiza.

Lauryn Kahn wrote the screenplay, which Gary Sanchez’s Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick are producing with Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane, Joe Drake, and Erin Westerman.

Prew most recently starred the CBS series Pure Genius and Fox’s Prison Break revival. His additional credits include High Rise with Tom Hiddleston, and Universal’s Kick-Ass 2 opposite Chloë Grace Moretz Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Prew is repped by ICM, Authentic Management, and Curtis Brown Group in the UK.