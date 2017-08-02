Salem alumna Ashley Madekwe is set for a key series regular role opposite Enrique Murciano in Deadlier Than the Male (working title), TNT’s drama pilot produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T.

Written by Harriet Warner, Deadlier Than The Male follows a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, a former serial predator desperate to find redemption and Mary (Amy Brenneman), a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Madekwe will play Lisa, Pete’s (Murciano) younger wife. Pete was her therapist at one point, but Lisa found the shift from patient to partner marginalizing. When she starts to suspect Pete of having an affair, her own demons of distrust and paranoia begin to resurface. Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman also star.

Madekwe is coming off a starring turn on WGN series Salem and played Ashley Davenport on ABC’s Revenge. She’s repped by Silver Lining Entertainment,

Gersh and Gordon & French.