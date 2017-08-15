During the Arrow Comic-Con panel, executive producer Marc Guggenheim teased the introduction of Richard Dragon, a Green Arrow villain from the comic, for the CW’s series’ upcoming sixth season. The key part has now been cast. Kirk Acevedo has been tapped for a season-long recurring arc as Ricardo Diaz, based on the Richard Dragon character. In the comics, Ricardo is one of the identities Richard Dragon takes on.

A hardened ex-con recently released from prison for crimes he didn’t commit, Ricardo Diaz (Acevedo) is bent on taking over Star City’s criminal underworld. A master in hand to hand combat, honed by years of life on the street, Diaz has yet to meet a foe he can’t take down.

Season 6 of Arrow, starring Stephen Amell, picks up following the Lian Yu island explosion. Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy also star.

Acevedo is one of three new Arrow cast additions playing big villains for next season, along with Michael Emerson and David Nykl.

The new season debuts on a new night, Thursday, October 12 on the CW. Arrow is produced by Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Andrew Kreisberg, Marc Guggenheim, Greg Berlanti, Wendy Mericle and Sarah Schechter exec produce.

Acevedo most recently recurred as Dominick Ramos on Kingdom and as Det. Ray Lopez on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in Insidious: Chapter 4.