Arnold Schwarzenegger has a video message for Donald Trump, telling the president he has “a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won’t stand for hate and racism.”
The video is the latest broadside against Trump’s response that “both sides” were responsible for the carnage in Charlottesville, Va. on Aug. 12 that resulted in one death and 19 injuries. “There are not two sides to bigotry and there are not two sides to hatred,” said Schwarzenegger. “And if you choose to march with a flag that symbolizes the slaughter of millions of people, there are not two sides to that.”
See the video here.
Trump and Schwarzenegger have been feuding for a while over various issues, including a lack of support for Trump’s presidential bid by the former California governor and the low ratings for the Schwarzenegger-hosted version of Trump’s The Apprentice.
He can’t and won’t. Trump doesn’t care about you. He cares about himself.
This is true. Trying to “reach” our Predator-in-Chief and persuade him to do the right thing, while valid, is a waste of time. It is hopeless.
It’s sad the biggest star of the 80s/90s only makes the news when he mentions Trump’s name
That’s not even true
Go make a entertaining movie Schwarzenegger. Tired of him being butt hurt about Trump. Go grovel for Maria to take you back.
I agree with Arnold!
These two fake politicians need to annihilate each other.
~
Coat
Which side is Dr. Arnold on? ..Uhh painful. For and against. Sadly 2 sides at work here.
No he’s clearly on one side unlike trump who supports the nazis.
Why?! Even if he did he wouldn’t mean it. Enough of this Arnold. He WILL stand for hate. He likes hate.
Donald Trump Supporters: We’re not racists
Also Donald Trump Supporters: The only people the gov should be investigating are the black guy and the woman.