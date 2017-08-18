Arnold Schwarzenegger has a video message for President Donald Trump. There is “a moral responsibility to send an unequivocal message that you won’t stand for hate and racism.”

The video is the latest broadside against Trump’s response that “both sides” were responsible for the carnage in Charlottesville, Va. on Aug. 12 that resulted in one death and 19 injuries. “There are not two sides to bigotry and there are not two sides to hatred,” said Schwarzengegger. “And if you choose to march with a flag that symbolizes the slaughter of millions of people, there are not two sides to that.”

See the video here.