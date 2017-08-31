Jerry Lewis’ longtime association with Labor Day and the Muscular Dystrophy Association will be kept alive this weekend: ArcLight Cinemas will host charity screenings of the late comic’s The Nutty Professor and The King of Comedy.

“Jerry Lewis will always be a legendary icon in entertainment, leaving his legacy both on and off the movie screen,” said Gretchen McCourt, ArcLight Cinemas Executive Vice President. “We are honored to be screening two of Lewis’ many great films and have such an excellent opportunity to give back to the MDA in memory of such a distinguished actor.”

The screenings – Nutty Professor on September 3 and King of Comedy on Labor Day, September 4 – will take place at ArcLight’s California theaters in Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Santa Monica, Pasadena and La Jolla, as well as its theaters in Chicago, Glenview, Ill. and Bethesda, MD.

All proceeds from the screenings will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Lewis hosted the Labor Day telethon for the MDA from 1966 to 2011.