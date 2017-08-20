Apple Music’s new Carpool Karaoke: The Series jumped on the Game of Thrones highway today with a special opening title sequence set to Ramin Djawadi’s stirring GoT score. The apparently temporary intro heralds the arrival of this Tuesday’s Karaoke episode featuring Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

This first look at the intro (watch it above) reveals a note-perfect parody of the Thrones opening credit sequence, but replaces all those pop-up Westeros and King’s Landing buildings with the Los Angeles landscape.

The animated sequence made its debut today, just hours before tonight’s latest Thrones installment on HBO, on The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s YouTube channel. Carpool Karaoke, of course, began life on Corden’s show.

The Karaoke episode featuring Turner and Williams, who play Sansa and Arya Stark on Thrones, debuts Tuesday on Apple Music.