It looks like Anthony Scaramucci has his eyes on Hollywood. After his very short stint as the White House communications director, He immediately made headlines, was the subject of numerous memes and viral videos, and made a much-talked about appearance on The Late Show With Stepen Colbert. The obvious next step would be to get some representation. The Mooch has reportedly signed with well-known Hollywood publicist Howard Bragman, the CEO of Fifteen Minutes PR.

Bragman, the author of “Where’s My Fifteen Minutes?”, has a specialty is crisis communications for celebrities — which seems like the perfect fit for Scaramucci. He also worked with Monica Lewinsky, so he knows a thing or two about navigating the political space. In addition, he has also advised celebrities on coming out including Meredith Baxter, Sheryl Swoppes, and country star Chely Wright. As for the Fifteen Minutes PR, their client roster includes Joe Manganiello, Anna Kendrick, Terrence Howard, and Lucy Lawless.

POLITICO first reported the news of Scaramucci’s signing with Fifteen Minutes. Though Deadline couldn’t confirm the signing, Bragman has been posting on social media about Scaramucci as of late. He retweeted George Stephanopoulos’ interview with the Mooch and posted an article about his support of the LGBTQ community.

Bragman’s record of handling of headline-making celebrity clientele is no secret — and he definitely doesn’t mince words when it comes to maintaining their reputations despite tabloids. In a tweet he wrote in June, he said “Don’t f*ck with my clients” in regards to an interview he did with the New York Times about how his client Tarek El Moussa and his divorce from his Flip or Flop co-star Christina incessantly made tabloid headlines.