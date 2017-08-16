In what’s sure to be another devastating turn of events for HBO, the newest episode of Game Of Thrones has leaked online, four days ahead of schedule. HBO España and HBO Nordic accidentally dropped season 7 episode 6 of series online in Spanish and Nordic territories, where it was available to on-demand subscribers for a full hour before it was removed.

This left enough time for footage from the episode to be ripped on shared. Footage was posted to Reddit, with copy shared via YouTube, Twitch and other streaming providers. Reddit posts were taken down quickly and according to UK paper The Independent, the full episode was posted on torrent sites and being uploaded “faster than HBO can take the links down.” The paper confirmed the episode was real and in HD.

“We have learned that the upcoming episode of Game Of Thrones was accidently posted for a brief time on the HBO Nordic and HBO Espana platforms,” said HBO Europe spokesperson Tom Krogsgaard Nielsen. “The error appears to have originiated with a third party vendor and the episode was removed as soon as it was recognized. This is not connected to the recent cyber incident at HBO in the U.S.”

This is the second leak this month for the hit HBO show. On August 3, Game Of Thrones episode 4 of season 7 leaked online and hit torrent sites three days ahead of its scheduled airtime. That breach came from the show’s Indian distributor Star India. Four arrests have been made in Mumbai and police there say the theft was committed by current and former employees of Prime Focus Technologies, the data-management company hired by Sky India.

In July, HBO confirmed it had experienced a cyber attack “which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information.” In that case, hackers who still have yet to be identified stole upwards of 1.5 terabytes of data and demanded a multi-million dollar payout. Those hackers leaked three episodes of the newest Curb Your Enthusiasm online last weekend as well as other series.

Last year, HBO Nordic accidentally leaked an episode of Game Of Thrones season 6 a few hours before official broadcast while in 2015 the first four episodes of the show’s fifth season were leaked shortly before the linear broadcast premiere.