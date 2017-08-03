Paramount has set a February 23, 2018 wide release for Annihilation, Alex Garland’s follow-up film to his 2014 debut Ex Machina which landed him an Oscar nom for original screenplay. Ex Machina‘s Oscar Isaac reunites with Garland to star alongside Natalie Portman. She plays a grieving biologist who signs on for a secret expedition into alien territory.

Tessa Thompson, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Gina Rodriguez co-star. Garland adapted the pic from Jeff VanderMeer’s novel.

The studio and extended look at the movie during CineEurope in June.

Annihilation joins one other film that has staked out the same release date: CBS Films’ horror pic Winchester.