Netflix and CBC have announced the Season 2 renewal of praised series Anne With An E, from Miranda de Pencier’s Northwood Entertainment.

Season 2 will see an increased order from eight episodes in Season 1 to 10 episodes in Season 2 for premiere in 2018. Shooting begins this fall.

Inspired by the Canadian young adult novel Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maud Montgomery and created by Moira Walley-Beckett (Breaking Bad, Flesh & Bone), the coming-of-age story (known as Anne in Canada and Anne with an E on Netflix) follows Anne (Amybeth McNulty), an outsider who, against all odds, fights for love, acceptance, and her place in the world. Season 2 will add new characters and storylines, and continue to explore themes of identity, prejudice, feminism, bullying, gender parity and empowerment through the lens of its 14-year-old protagonist.

In addition to McNulty, the series stars Geraldine James (Marilla Cuthbert), R.H. Thomson (Matthew Cuthbert), Corrine Koslo (Rachel Lynde), Dalila Bela (Diana Barry), Aymeric Jett Montaz (Jerry Baynard), and Lucas Jade Zumann (Gilbert Blythe).

Three-time Emmy-winning Walley-Beckett will return as showrunner. Executive producers are Miranda de Pencier, Moira Walley-Beckett, Sally Catto, Elizabeth Bradley, Alex Sapot, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen. John Calvert serves as producer.