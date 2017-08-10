Annabelle: Creation was launched into seven more markets yesterday, the biggest of which was France where the R-rated horror film certainly found its audience. The film grossed $2.3M in all territories on Wednesday to bring the cume so far to $4M. International box office on this one is important as the original Annabelle in 2014 made 67% of its worldwide cume of $256.8M

Annabelle: Creation will open in 22 more territories today, including the key markets of Russia, Korea and Australia. Tomorrow, the studio will roll out the James Wan and Peter Safran-produced film into another nine markets, which will include the UK.

Last night, though, France debuted to a strong $775K from 103K admissions on 262 screens, ranking No. 1 in Paris and No. 3 overall, holding the highest per screen average of all films in release. Those results are already 38% ahead of the original Annabelle from 2014 and also 82% over The Conjuring from 2013, the studio noted.

Opening on a non-traditional Wednesday, Indonesia produced a solid $456K from its 572 screens and also holding onto No.1. These results doubled the opening day for Annabelle and tripled that of The Conjuring.

The studio also reported that Belgium, Iceland and Singapore ranked “a decisive No. 1 in their markets and marked the biggest opening day ever for a horror film in all.