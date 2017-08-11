The New Line Cinema prequel spinoff to The Conjuring raked in $4M from previews last night. In Thursday pre-shows, that’s a record for a Conjuring title beating the 2013 movie ($3.3M), Conjuring 2 ($3.4M) and Annabelle ($2.1M). Annabelle: Creation is expected to be the last notable opening of the summer season bringing in a three-day in the low $30M range at 3,502. We’re not going to see action like this again until Sept. 8, when Warner Bros. and New Line again, resuscitate the box office with the feature adaptation of Stephen King’s It which is expected to take in $50M.

Yesterday, Annabelle: Creation has already tallied $4M overseas. The pic costs before P&A $15M.

Warner Bros.’ Dunkirk was the top grosser on Monday through Thursday and has raked in $142.3M through three weeks. In its fourth outing, the Christopher Nolan directed title is expected to bring in around $11M for a No. 3 slot.

At 4,003 theaters, Open Road has Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature which is looking at a three-day between $12M-$14M. Last night from shows starting at 5PM, Nut Job 2 collected $330K. Again, the big play for this movie remains Saturday matinees. Open Road acquired domestic like the first. Red Rover, Toonbox Entertainment, Gulfstream Pictures, Shanghai Hoongman are producers. Pic carries a production cost around $40M on par with its sequel. That 2014 indie toon debuted to $19.4M and ended its stateside run at $64.3M.

Lionsgate also has the Brie Larson-Woody Harrelson drama The Glass Castle opening in 1,461 venues which is hoping for a $5M start.

Sony/Media Rights Capital’s The Dark Tower is expected to fall 60% in its second weekend with $7.6M. In its first week, the movie based on the Stephen King bestseller made $26.4M. The slowdown immediately took effect on this genre mash-up throughout the week: Not only did Dunkirk beat it daily, but Sony’s own animated The Emoji Movie which held on to second place on Monday through Thursday; that pic’s two week run now at $57M.

We’ll have more updates for you later today.