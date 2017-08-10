Principal photography is just getting underway in Scotland on the Annabel Jankel-directed Tell It To The Bees with Anna Paquin boarding to star opposite Holliday Grainger. The period romance is based on British author Fiona Shaw’s novel that Jankel (Max Headroom, D.O.A.) calls “an unholy mash-up of 1950s social and magical realism.”

Tindal Street Paquin plays Doctor Jean Markham who returns to her hometown to take over her late father’s practice. When a school-yard scuffle lands young Charlie in her office, she invites him to visit the hives in her garden and to tell his secrets to the bees as she once did. The friendship between the boy and the doctor brings his mother Lydia (Grainger) into Jean’s world. The women find themselves drawn to one another in a way that Jean recognizes and fears, and which Lydia could never have expected. But in 1950s small-town Britain, the secret won’t stay hidden forever.

Also joining the cast are Kate Dickie (Prevenge, Game Of Thrones), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Steven Robertson (T2: Trainspotting), Lauren Lyle (Outlander) and newcomer Gregor Selkirk as Harry.

Oscar-winner Paquin is next up in the Netflix/CBC miniseries Alias Grace which will world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September. Grainger is next starring in the HBO/BBC mini Strike that’s based on JK Rowling’s detective novels.

Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth (Fresh Meat) penned the adaptation which is produced by Daisy Allsop, Nick Hill, Jankel and Nik Bower. Additional backing comes from the BFI and Creative Scotland. Production companies involved are Reliance Entertainment Productions 8 in association with Taking A Line For A Walk, Archface Films, Riverstone Pictures and Cayenne Film Company and Motion Picture Capital. Exec producers are Deepak Nayar, Alison Owen, the BFI’s Lizzie Francke and Ben Roberts, and Sunny Vohra.

Film Constellation is handling international sales.