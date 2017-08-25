Andy Kaplan, the president of Sony Pictures Television Networks will serve as gala chair for the 45th International Emmy Awards set for Monday, November 20 in New York City.

Kaplan, a director of the International Academy, will preside over the Gala, during which the Academy will recognize programming in eleven program categories and present the Founders Emmy to Kevin Spacey and Directorate Emmy to Emilio Azcárraga Jean.

“Andy and I have worked together on many projects over the years and I greatly admire his professionalism and knowledge of the business,” said Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. “We’re proud to have him as our 2017 Gala Chair.”

“I am honored to chair this year’s gala, an unparalleled showcase for the kind of emerging global talent we celebrate on Sony’s worldwide media networks,” said Kaplan. “The International Emmy Awards is a truly special event, one that takes pride in honoring extraordinary creators and visionaries whose work touches fans across the globe in a deep and meaningful way.”