EXCLUSIVE: Andy Garcia is set for first-time director Bill Holderman’s forthcoming film Book Club, joining Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen. Holderman and Erin Simms co-wrote the script, which June Pictures is producing.

Set around California, the comedy centers on four lifelong friends in their 60s who read 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club and have their lives changed forever. For these successful and intelligent women, this is not the type of book that they typically read, but as they soon find out, inspiration can come in the most unlikely of places.

The project was unveiled at Cannes this year. Holderman and Simms are also producing with Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks of June Pictures. WME Global has domestic rights, while Bloom is overseeing international sales.

Garcia, who was recently cast opposite Peter Dinklage in HBO’s My Dinner With Hervé, will next appear in Warner Bros’ sci-fi thriller Geostorm. His recent film credits include Passengers, Max Steel, and Ghostbusters.

Garcia is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.