Sony Pictures TV Studios’ new leadership continues to beef up its senior executive ranks with the appointment with former SyFy head of development Andrew Plotkin as SVP drama development. He fills the void left by the recent promotion of Lauren Stein to EVP drama development and head of the department, succeeding Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, who had been elevated to co-presidents of SPTS, working alongside newly named SPTS president Jeff Frost. Parnell, Clodfelter and Frost just announced Plotkin’s hire in an internal memo. You can read it under the post.
Plotkin, who will report to Stein, most recently co-founded production company All In Media. Before that, he was head of television for New Regency and did a three-year stint as SVP Original Programming at Syfy from 2009-2012. Prior to that, Plotkin served as an executive producer at CCTV, China’s national broadcaster. From 2004-2008, he and partner Steve Pearlman ran Warner Bros TV-based Class IV Prods, which produced two series, Reunion on Fox and Related on The WB. Before that, Plotkin served as VP Drama Development for WBTV.
Here is the Sony TV memo:
Good afternoon,
We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Plotkin to Sony Pictures Television Studios (SPTS) as senior vice president, drama development. Andrew will report to Lauren Stein, who was recently promoted to executive vice president, drama development for Sony Pictures Television Studios. In this role, he will work closely with Lauren on the development of scripted programming for our drama series.
Andrew most recently co-founded All In Media, a production company that specializes in packaging IP and developing original ideas. Prior to that, he was the head of television at New Regency Productions, and head of development at Syfy. In his over 15 years experience, he held lead production jobs at CCTV, Class IV Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and Rysher Entertainment. Throughout his career, he developed series including Reunion, Related, Smallville, One Tree Hill, NIP/TUCK, Cold Case, Veronica Mars, Skin, Defiance, and others.
Please join us in welcoming Andrew to SPTS.
Jeff, Chris, Jason
