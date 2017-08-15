Sony Pictures TV Studios’ new leadership continues to beef up its senior executive ranks with the appointment with former SyFy head of development Andrew Plotkin as SVP drama development. He fills the void left by the recent promotion of Lauren Stein to EVP drama development and head of the department, succeeding Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter, who had been elevated to co-presidents of SPTS, working alongside newly named SPTS president Jeff Frost. Parnell, Clodfelter and Frost just announced Plotkin’s hire in an internal memo. You can read it under the post.

Plotkin, who will report to Stein, most recently co-founded production company All In Media. Before that, he was head of television for New Regency and did a three-year stint as SVP Original Programming at Syfy from 2009-2012. Prior to that, Plotkin served as an executive producer at CCTV, China’s national broadcaster. From 2004-2008, he and partner Steve Pearlman ran Warner Bros TV-based Class IV Prods, which produced two series, Reunion on Fox and Related on The WB. Before that, Plotkin served as VP Drama Development for WBTV.

Here is the Sony TV memo: