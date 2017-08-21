Andrew Hotz has been named EVP Worldwide Digital Marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures. The executive, who previously was head of industry at Google, will oversee the division’s domestic and international digital teams and work with marketing executives on the design and deployment of digital campaigns of feature releases from Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema.

He will report to JP Richards, EVP Worldwide Marketing and Chief Data Strategist at Warner Bros Pictures, who was promoted into that spot earlier. Hotz is stepping into Richards’ old job.

“Digital marketing provides us new opportunities to reach audiences in sophisticated ways at scale. With our strategic partnerships, technology and data, Warner Bros. can reach and interact with entertainment consumers like never before,” said Richards in making the announcement this afternoon. “Andrew has an incredible background in digital marketing, and we’ll look to him to help us refine and further our digital campaigns, realizing the full potential of our marketing organization as well as the world-class films we market.”

Prior to joining Warner Bros Pictures, Hotz managed the relationship between Google/YouTube and NBCUniversal and consulted with the studio and networks on digital marketing efforts, including media strategy, data and measurement platforms, digital creative and partnerships. Also at Google, Hotz previously managed the global P&G business and worked on Google’s TV ads business, but he began his career in production at DreamWorks Animation.