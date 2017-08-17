TruTV has ordered a second season of breakout comedy I’m Sorry, created by and starring Andrea Savage, for premiere in 2018.

The series has been a solid ratings performer for the network, up 32% since its July 12 debut, and drawing an average of 454,000 total viewers per week in Live +3, according to the network and Nielsen. The series also has seen strong social buzz, with its hashtag (#ImSorryTV) generating more than 50 million total impressions on Twitter and more than 31 million video views and 98 million impressions on Facebook.

I’m Sorry follows seemingly confident, together comedy writer, wife and mom Andrea (Savage), who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations, along with her more straitlaced husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott), and their inquisitive daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci).

“I couldn’t be more ecstatic to continue to apologize to all of my closest friends and family for bringing even more humiliation upon us,” said Savage.

I’m Sorry is executive produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell & Adam McKay and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

