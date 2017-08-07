EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Blues, a new play from Obie Award and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner Susan Miller (My Left Breast), has set an opening night of November 26 at off-Broadway’s Pershing Square Signature Center. The 10-week limited run will begin November 12 and conclude January 28. Emily Mann, a Tony nominee for Having Our Say, will direct. The play had its premiere last year at the Contemporary American Theater Festival in Sheperdstown, WV.

Susan Miller Sam Rudy Media Relations

Producers Lida Orzeck and Liz Price say the play is about “a reunion, an argument, a Ted Talk, emotional mutiny – and a bond that connects four women who meet once a year for a photo shoot, chronicling their changing (and aging) selves as they navigate through love, careers, children, and major world events. When these private photographs have the potential to go public, their relationships are tested, forcing the women to confront who they are, what they’ve become, and how they’ll deal with whatever lies ahead.”

The design team includes Beowolf Boritt (set and projections); Jennifer von Mayrhauser (costumes); Jeff Croiter (lighting); Darron L West, sound; and David Caperelliotis, casting.

As Deadline reported in June, Amy Schumer will make her Broadway debut in November, in Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower. The cast includes Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key, currently appearing at the Public Theater in Hamlet and also making his Broadway debut; Tony winner Laura Benanti; and Alan Tudyk. Four-time Tony winner Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!, A Bronx Tale) will direct the show, which will begin previews November 1 at the Shubert Organization’s Booth Theatre and open November 29.

Mark Mann

Producer Joey Parnes describes the play as set on “a hot night in Ojai, California, and Corky (Schumer) and her husband Norm (Tudyk) are having another couple over for dinner. Laura (Benanti) and Gerald (Key), though, aren’t looking for a casual evening of polite small talk with new friends. Eventually, the two couples find themselves in a marital free-fall matched in velocity and peril only by the smoldering space rocks tearing through the sky.”

The design team includes Borritt (sets), Tony and Academy Award-winner Ann Roth (costumes), six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz (lighting), and Fitz Patton (sound). Casting is also by Caparelliotis.

Meteor Shower, produced on Broadway by Parnes with Sue Wagner and John Johnson, had its world premiere at San Diego’s Old Globe Theatre and had a subsequent production at the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven, CT.