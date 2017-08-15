Amy Glickman has been named SVP Publicity and Corporate Communications at Participant Media, reporting to Christina Kounelias, EVP Worldwide Marketing.

Glickman will lead and supervise entertainment publicity, events and corporate communications for the company. She will develop and execute innovative, strategic publicity initiatives across all divisions and content, including film, television, and digital, as well as oversee internal and external communications, the company said in making the announcement.

Glickman has served in various leadership roles at 42West, PMK*BNC and Rubenstein Communications, where she oversaw communications strategy for an extensive list of clients and special projects. At BNC, she developed media campaigns for directors, producers and screenwriters in TV and film, and started her career in the Entertainment Division at Rogers and Cowan.

So she joins Participant with extensive agency and in-house experience developing strategic communication strategies and providing special event services for a wide range of clients including eBay, Fox Consumer Products, Norman Lear’s Declare Yourself, Sony, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and the Tribeca Film Festival. She was the senior press adviser to Bono’s (RED) organization and worked with such iconic brands as Apple, Gap, Nike and Starbucks to successfully implement high-profile initiatives.

“Amy has an exceptionally diverse background in brand partnerships, influencer engagement and strategic communications that makes her uniquely suited for this significant role at Participant,” said Kounelias in a statement. “She will be a huge asset as we seek to amplify our social impact campaigns with a growing network of like-minded media, brand and influencer partners.”