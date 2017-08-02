Amy Brenneman, coming off a starring turn on HBO’s The Leftovers, has been cast as a lead opposite Lily Rabe and Enrique Murciano in Deadlier Than the Male (working title), TNT’s drama pilot produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T.

Written by Harriet Warner, Deadlier Than The Male follows a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, a former serial predator desperate to find redemption and Mary, a grieving mother (Brenneman) obsessed with finding her missing daughter. As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Brenneman’s Mary, who after years of searching for her missing daughter, has become a professional grieving mother. On one hand, her loss has made her a passionate advocate for vulnerable women, but on the other, the tragedy has given her new power and polish – as well as a ruthless streak that makes her a threat to anyone who stands in her way.

Deadlier Than the Male is executive produced by Warner, Papandrea and Casey Haver of Made Up Stories.

Judging Amy alum Brenneman toplined CBS’ drama pilot The Get this past season.