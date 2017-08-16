As curiosity over the pre-launch controversy wore off, ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.1 adults 18-49 rating in its Tuesday airing, dropping 23% in viewers and 31% in the demo from its Monday season premiere. But it provided an original lead-in for struggling freshman drama Somewhere Between (1.7 million, 0.4), whose numbers spiked 18% and 33%.

NBC’s America’s Got Talent (13.2 million, 2.8) kicked off its live shows in style, ticking up a tenth in the demo to tie its season high, which also is a three-year high. It was up 22% from the show’s first live telecast last summer. AGT was followed by a This Is Us edition of Hollywood Game Night (5.4 million, 1.3 rating), which was up from its Thursday airings this summer to post its second-largest audience ever and its best demo delivery since January 19.

NBC dominated the night with 11.5 million viewers and a 2.3 in 18-49.