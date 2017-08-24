There were eliminations on America’s Got Talent (2.0/8) last night but NBC was singing nothing but a happy song today as newbie Marlon equaled the best any summer comedy has done in its second week in a decade.

Down a tenth in its 9 PM (1.2/5) airing from last week’s solid debut and even in its 9:30 PM (1.0/4) slot with its August 16 show, the sitcom from Marlon Wayans helped the Comcast-owned net win the night again with 1.3/5 rating and 6.00 million viewers overall.

Of course, coming in with the best Week 2 any summer comedy has done since the 1.4 that CBS’ Creature Comforts snagged on June 11, 2007 is a nice bit of fuel but the big engine is AGT. Up 11% in the key demo and 12% in total viewers to 10.52 million over the comparable live show last year, last night’s AGT dipped a tenth in the 18-49s and 3% in total audience from the almost six year Wednesday high of its August 16 show.

Once again, AGT was the top rated and most watched show of the night, while Big Brother lost some traction from last week. The CBS reality vet declined 11% among adults 18-49 from the results of its August 16 show. A one-hour Salvation (0.5/2) at 9 PM was up a tenth from the two-hour version that ran last week. The Criminal Minds (0.4/2) repeat at 10 PM this week equaled the original drama’s results of August 16.

Fox’s MasterChef (1.1/4) went for the two-hour approach last night and had something cookin’ with a rise of two tenths over last week’s fast affiliates, which were adjusted up in the final numbers.

ABC and The CW were all encores last night with baseball in the NYC market.