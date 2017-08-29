American Idol has canceled upcoming auditions in Houston and San Antonio due to the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

ABC’s rebooted singing competition show hosted by Ryan Seacrest had previously scheduled auditions in Houston on September 2 and in San Antonio on September 4. In a message on Twitter announcing the cancellations, the show said “The safety of the community is of the utmost importance and our thoughts go out to all those affected.”

The message suggests those affected by the cancellations can attend auditions in Shreveport, LA on September 4 and in New Orleans on September 14, or submit an audition online.

A note about our Texas auditions: pic.twitter.com/h88A0qiBfY — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) August 29, 2017

The storm has claimed 13 lives since it made landfall on Friday in south Texas, and has dumped 51.88 inches of rain, setting a new record for the continental U.S.