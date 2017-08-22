Just yesterday we were treated to the opening-credits sequence to American Horror Story: Cult, the next installment of Ryan Murphy’s FX horror anthology. After teaser posters and videos of clowns and bees, FX has released the first trailer to the series, which reveals a plot that seems to stem from the repercussions of the 2016 election.

Based on the opening credits, Murphy’s Instagram teases and the title-reveal stunt at Comic-Con, Cult has been hinting that the Donald Trump-Hillary Clinton presidential election would factor into the new season. The trailer starts with Sarah Paulson’s character having a meltdown at the announcement of Trump’s presidential win while Evan Peters wildly celebrates. From there, Murphy’s horror-driven storytelling comes into play with paranoia and cultish clowns.

In addition to Paulson and Peters, the 11-episode season features AHS alum Cheyenne Jackson and Scream Queens stars Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, along with franchise newcomer Alison Pill. AHS: Cult premieres September 5 on FX.