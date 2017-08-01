Another member from Ryan Murphy’s collective of actors is joining American Horror Story: Cult. AHS alumna and former Screen Queens star Emma Roberts posted on Instagram a photo of herself armed with a knife with the caption, “I’ve joined #ahscult, will you?” Murphy posted the same picture, writing, “Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action.”

Roberts, also has appeared in the Coven and Freak Show installments of AHS. She joins previously announced Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes, and Adina Porter. No details about her Cult role have been revealed.

The unveiling of this year’s series title came during a hyped event at the San Diego waterfront during Comic-Con, where a series of images of unsettling and sinister-looking clowns set against a red, white and blue palette were projected onto a mist of water. They marched and moved in eerie unison as the distorted and disturbing AHS soundtrack played. Full details about the series’ seventh season have been kept under wraps, but Murphy has been dropping hints via social media and the show’s website.