We know that Ryan Murphy’s 7th offering in his American Horror Story anthology will be entitled Cult and will have some association with the 2016 Presidential election. But at TCA, EP Alexis Martin Woodall said that the new administration will not play the part we might expect. “When Ryan had to make the announcement originally that the season was going to deal with Trump,” she said, “I think it’s more about what’s going on in our world around us.”

However, the show will certainly feed into the state of mind surrounding the election, since Woodall said the show will feature a “streak of paranoia,” but she added, “it’s not what you think it is, and I’m not trying to be cagey, it’s just with all good horror and suspense not knowing is going to be good for you.” When pushed for more, Woodall conceded that the would describe the new season as, “Bloody tension, a well-cooked meal, an exciting trip to a grocery store. It is true to our brand, which is you are going to be in a whole new world all over again, and fall in love with these really special characters and hate yourself for watching it before you go to bed.”

Newcomer to the AHS collection Billie Lourd elaborated a little on the tone of the new season, saying, “This is straight-up horror drama I’d say,” she said. “It’s definitely less of my comedic side and more of my dark side.”

Another newcomer, Alison Pill also referred to the season’s “streak of paranoia,” calling it “infectious.” She admitted working on the creepy show had affected her on a personal level. “I have a baby, and have to get up at night and do feedings and come back into the bathroom. The shower door behind me when I wash my hands never used to be a problem,” she joked.

Another clue as to what we might see on this upcoming season came from make-up artist Eryn Krueger Mekash, who said, “Sometimes we have days where we’re doing five or six neck slashes a day, or where intestines are coming out of say Leslie Grossman.”

Grossman has come back into the Ryan Murphy fold she said with a great sense of excitement. “I feel that I’m a comedy lady,” she said. “The show [AHS] is so scary, I DVR it and watch it in the daytime, because if I watch it before bed there are sleeping issues.”

As for why the show continues to be a resounding success, Sarah Paulson said, “I don’t know what the magic bullet is, why people love this show. I mean I love it, but I don’t know.” She predicted AHS will go on while “other things lay by the wayside.”