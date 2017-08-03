AMC Networks’ delivered a mixed report this morning on its Q2 financial performance — lighter than expected on the top line, but better on the bottom — that shouldn’t affect investors’ thinking about their main question for the company: When’s it likely to be sold?

The home of The Walking Dead reported net income of $102.6 million, up 32.9% vs the period last year, on revenues of $710.5 million, up 3.8%. Analysts expected $714.9 million from revenues.

Earnings at $1.54 a share beat expectations for $1.41.

Just as important: domestic ad sales were up 2.6%, with higher pricing offsetting a decline in subs. Some investors were concerned about this number following softer than expected ratings for Fear the Walking Dead and Preacher.

Distribution revenues at the domestic networks improved 7.8%.

“Our financial and operating performance in the second quarter and for the year, thus far, has been strong and we remain on track to deliver on our full-year total company outlook,” CEO Josh Sapan says. “The success of our long-term focus on investing in marquee content and in distinctive, vibrant brands that attract passionate and engaged fans is reinforced by our wide distribution on new virtual MVPDs, including most recently YouTube TV; being home to four of the top five dramas on basic cable; and with Emmy nominations that span our networks and genres, including nominations for AMC’s Better Call Saul, IFC’s Documentary Now! and BBC America’s Planet Earth II.”