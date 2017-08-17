EXCLUSIVE: Navot Papushado & Aharon Keshales have been set to direct Ambulance, the Good Universe/Mythology Entertainment remake of the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen. The filmmakers, who come from Israel and made their mark with the thrillers Big Bad Wolves and Rabies, will direct a script by Chuck co-creator Chris Fedak.

The film is an action-thriller whose ambition is to combine the elevated character elements of Dog Day Afternoon with the adrenaline of Speed and the gritty LA atmosphere of Heat. A vet just back from Afghanistan is drawn by his brother into a bank robbery in downtown Los Angeles. When the robbery goes horribly wrong, the brothers take hostages and hijack an ambulance. As the situation escalates, old wounds reopen in the relationship between the brothers as they fight to survive what seems like an impossible situation. Mythology’s Brad Fischer, James Vanderbilt and William Sherak are producing, with Laeta Kalogridis and Tracey Nyberg exec producing. Good Universe is the international sales agent on the film, and Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane and Joe Drake are exec producers along with Tomas Radoor and Rene Ezra, latter of whom made the original. Mythology is in post on Suspiria and Slender Man, and has an October production start in Atlanta on the Eli Roth-directed The House With A Clock in Its Walls, starring Jack Black and Cate Blanchett.

The directors are repped by UTA.