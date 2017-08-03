Amazon Prime Video members can bone up on their Roseanne history this month in preparation for next year’s ABC revival series. In a deal with FilmRise, Amazon Prime is streaming Roseanne — along with 3rd Rock From the Sun, A Different World, Cybill, Grace Under Fire and Grounded for Life — this month.

Amazon Prime’s exclusive deal with distributor FilmRise makes the six ’80s-’90s sitcoms watchable, free of additional charge, to Prime members as the shows roll out through August. Included are all 9 seasons of the original Roseanne; 6 seasons of 3rd Rock; 6 seasons of A Different World; 5 seasons of Grace Under Fire; 4 seasons of Cybill; and 5 seasons of Grounded for Life.

The Roseanne and 3rd Rock episodes are available now, and the other series will go up throughout the month.

The six-sitcom pack marks the service’s biggest FilmRise acquisition deal to date, said a spokesperson for Amazon Video Direct, the self-service program for studios, distributors and content creators to make video content available to Amazon customers.

Roseanne is especially timely: A revival of the blue-collar family sitcom, reuniting the original cast – Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Lecy Goranson (Becky) – was given the greenlight by ABC in May. Sarah Chalke, who played Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role.