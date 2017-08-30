EXCLUSIVE: Allen Leech has been cast in the role of Freddie Mercury’s personal manager Paul Prenter in the Bryan Singer-directed feature biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. Prenter was very close to Mercury and wielded great influence but later became his Judas, literally selling him and the band out to UK newspapers about the lead singer’s lifestyle and how his former lovers were dying of AIDS. Prenter was employed by Mercury for nine years, from 1977 to 1986, until being fired by Mercury once he realized the betrayal.

Leech joins Rami Malek who will play Mercury; Ben Hardy who portrays drummer/composer Roger Taylor; Gwilym Lee who will play Brian May, lead guitarist and band co-founder; and Joe Mazzello who was cast as John “Deacy” Deacon, the bass guitarist/composer who also handled Queen’s financials.

Leech most recently starred in the play Constellations opposite Ginnifer Goodwin at the Geffen Playhouse. Prior to that, he was in the CTV series Bellevue opposite Anna Paquin. He also starred on Downton Abbey as well as in Morten Tyldum’s The Imitation Game opposite Benedict Cumberbatch.

Justin Haythe (Red Sparrow, Revolutionary Road) penned the script for Bohemian Rhapsody, with Graham King, Jim Beach and Singer producing. Denis O’Sullivan, Arnon Milchan and Jane Rosenthal are executive producers. Kira Goldberg is overseeing the project for 20th Century Fox.

The Fox/New Regency/GK Films production will go before the cameras this fall and is slated for U.S. release on December 25, 2018.

Leech is represented by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Troika.