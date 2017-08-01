Melody Shafir has been named the Executive Vice President of IDTV USA, one of several production pods working under the All3Media America banner. Shafir will work with affiliates IDTV Netherlands and All3Media Deutschland to manage development and production of original non-scripted programs for the US markets. In addition, she will work on adaptation of their international formats for American audiences.

IDTV

Shafir will work with her Dutch and German counterparts out of All3Media America’s Los Angeles offices. She will report to CEOs Dr. Markus Schäfer (All3Media Deutschland), Taco Rijssemus (IDTV Netherlands) and Greg Lipstone (All3Media America).

“Melody brings a broad range of expertise in television development and production and is a strong addition to both our domestic and international teams,” said Schäfer, Rijssemus and Lipstone in a joint statement. “We look forward to working together in a collaborative effort to grow the IDTV USA brand.”

Before her position of EVP, Shafir was Head of Development for NBC’s Peacock Productions. She worked on series and specials including the recent Discovery’s Phelps Vs. Shark as well as Oxygen’s Final Appeal and The Disappearance Of. Other credits include ID’s Who Killed Angie Dodd and Tamron Hall Investigates, and History’s The Rise and Fall of El Chapo. Prior to Peacock Productions, she was Executive Producer at BBC Worldwide Productions, where she developed and produced Bravo’s Ladies of London, USA’s Vanderbilt MDs, BBC America’s Mud, Sweat and Gears, TLC’s Bama Belles and OWN’s Lives On Fire.

IDTV is an Amsterdam-based production company develops and produces media projects via TV, events and digital platforms. Specializing in infotainment and entertainment programming, IDTV develops drama series, documentaries and live campaigns, including Liberation Day, for TV broadcasters, private companies, non-profit organizations and government departments.

All3Media is based in the UK and headed by CEO Jane Turton. All3Media Deutschland is active in the film and television market in both the production and licensing businesses. All3Media America develops and produces a range of original scripted, non-scripted, and digital content specifically for the US market including Undercover Boss for CBS, Chrisley Knows Best for the USA Network, and United Shades of America for CNN.

All3Media America’s formats and finished programs are distributed internationally by All3Media International. All3Media is owned jointly between Discovery Communications and Liberty Global.