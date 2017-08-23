EXCLUSIVE: Justin Monjo is set to rewrite Alien Sleeper Cell, a sci-fi spy alien invasion thriller that has V For Vendetta‘s James McTiegue attached to direct. The film’s financing is being facilitated by Solidarity, the new company formed by Joni Sighvatsson. Sighvatsson is teamed with Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh on the picture and they will produce. Felipe Linz and Fran McIntyre will be executive producers.

Justin Monjo New Line

Monjo is rewriting an original draft by Morgan Davis Foehl. Monjo won an Australian Writers Guild’s AWGIE Award and has upcoming credits including Storm Boy, which is shooting in Australia with Geoffrey Rush and Jai Courtney starring for director Shawn Seet, for release next year by Studio Canal. Jungle, which Greg McLean directed starring Daniel Radcliffe, opened the 2017 Melbourne Film Festival and will open in the U.S. in October.

He is represented by ICM Partners, Heroes and Villains and attorney Ryan Nord at Hirsch Wallerstein.