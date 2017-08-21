EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Silverstone, Casual star Tommy Dewey and Katie Aselton are set to appear in June Pictures’ upcoming film Book Club, joining Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, Craig T. Nelson, Richard Dreyfuss, Ed Begley Jr and Wallace Shawn. The pic is from first-time director Bill Holderman, who co-worte the screenplay with Erin Simms.

It follows four lifelong friends in their 60s — Keaton, Fonda, Bergen and Steenburgen — who read 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club and have their lives forever changed. Silverstone and Aselton will play Keaton’s daughters in the film, while Dewey will portray Aselton character’s husband.

Holderman, Simms, Andrew Duncan and Alex Saks are producing the project, which is in production.

Silverstone recently wrapped production on Paramount Networks’ upcoming series American Woman, which will debut early next year, and can next be seen in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer. She is repped by UTA and Untitled.

In addition to Hulu’s Casual, Dewey’s credits include The Mindy Project, NBC’s Great News and the CBS medical drama Code Black. He is repped by the Kohner Agency and Industry Entertainment

Aselton stars in the FX/Marvel series Legion, which was picked up for a second season, and also in June Pictures’ comedy Fun Mom Dinner, along with Toni Collette, Molly Shannon and Adam Scott. She is repped by ICM and Untitled.