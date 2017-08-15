EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has set American Housewife‘s Ali Wong and Fresh Off The Boat‘s Randall Park to star in an untitled feature comedy they wrote with Michael Golamco. The film follows two childhood friends who find themselves in vastly different socioeconomic situations when they fall in love as adults. Netflix is moving quickly to hire a director. Wong, who is upcoming in the Sam Elliott pic Hero, and works with Park as a writer/consultant on Fresh Off The Boat, is repped by CAA and 3 Arts; Park is repped by UTA and Principato-Young; Golamco (Grimm) is repped by Manage-ment.