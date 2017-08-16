EXCLUSIVE: Alfonso Cuaron, the Mexican-born helmer who won the Best Director Oscar for Gravity, today left WME. It looks like he won’t rebound with another agency. He recently signed with Anonymous Content for management, where he has a long relationship with principal and producer Steve Golin, which grew out of Fallen Angels. Cauron will likely just stay with the management company. It was unclear what prompted the move, but I have confirmed it happened. Cuaron is a preeminent filmmaker who most recently completed Roma, which he wrote. The breadth of his work, from Gravity to Children of Men to Y Tu Mama Tambien to Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, is about as good as you’re going to find. Anonymous Content declined to comment.