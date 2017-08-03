The Thundermans‘ Jack Griffo and newcomer Kerri Medders have joined the cast of Netflix’s multi-camera comedy series Alexa & Katie.

Created by Heather Wordham, with comedy veteran Matthew Carlson serving as showrunner, Alexa & Katie is about two lifelong best friends Alexa (Paris Berelc) and Katie (newcomer Isabel May), who are eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school. The friends confront a crisis that leaves them feeling like outsiders at a time when what seems to matter most is fitting in.

Griffo will play Dylan, a smart, cute friend of Lucas (Emery Kelly). Slightly more mature than the average 16-year-old, Dylan sees Alexa’s strengths as well as her insecurities. To Alexa, Dylan is her brother’s annoying friend, but when he becomes her math tutor, Dylan’s teasing makes Alexa see him in a new way. While Alexa worries that Dylan’s flirtation may come from pity, underneath she is developing a crush on him that she’s not ready to admit.

Medders will portray Gwenny, a driven and competitive girl who is Alexa’s long-time rival. Whatever she takes on she wants to be the best at, and whether she is the best or not, she always believes she is anyway. Back in kindergarten, Alexa’s paint somehow got on Gweeny’s perfect dress. With two sides to every story, Gweeny will not let her live this down and the truth may never be known.

Griffo is best known for his role as Max in Nickelodeon’s The Thundermans, which recently received an order for six additional episodes bringing the series’ total to 103, making it Nick’s longest-running live-action sitcom since iCarly. Griffo is repped by Pantheon and AEFH Talent.

Medders credits include guest roles on Disney XD’s Gamer’s Guide To Pretty Much Anything, and ABC’s Speechless, and she’s also working on CBS’ new drama SEAL Team opposite David Boreanaz, premiering this fall. She’s repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Coast To Coast Talent Agency.

The 13-episode first season of Alexa & Katie will premiere on Netflix in 2018.