Alexa Demie will appear in Jonah Hill’s directorial debut comedy Mid 90s, which follows a teenage Stevie, who learns life lessons along with his skateboarding crew while growing up in Los Angeles of the Clinton years. Stevie struggles with the various roles he must play in life: surrogate partner to his co-dependent single mother, receiver of abuse from his troubled older brother, and invisible stand-in to his wealthier school friends. Hill wrote the script, which Scott Rudin, Ken Kao, and Eli Bush are producing for A24. Demie appears in the Sundance film Brigsby Bear, along with Claire Danes and Andy Samberg, and up next is set to play a young Griselda Blanco in The Godmother. She’s repped by CAA, GSA Entertainment, and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer.

Cook/REX/Shutterstock

13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman has been cast in indie pic Fluidity, written and directed by Linda Yellen. The film follows ten millennials living in New York City whose sexual lives intersect in the age of social media where likes, impressions, and virtual “connections” threaten the very notion of personal relationships and human intimacy. Yellen and Alyxzander Bear are producing the film, which will shoot in New York City. Exec producers are Laura Dowling Shea, Reid Nathan and Chantal Bruchez-Hall. Tommy is repped by Doreen Wilcox Little at Anonymous Content and Erica Bines at Headline Talent Agency.