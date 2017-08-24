EXCLUSIVE: Alex Sharp, who won the Tony in 2015 for his starring role in The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time, has been set to co-star in Nasty Women, MGM’s reboot of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels that stars Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson.

Sharp will play Thomas, a tech billionaire in his early 20s who becomes the subject of a wager between the sparring con women. Glenne Headly was the object of the wager in the original 1988 comedy that starred Michael Caine and Steve Martin as the con men — high-end and low-class, respectively.

Chris Addison (Veep) is making his feature directorial debut with the film, which is set to begin production next month in London. Jac Schaeffer wrote the screenplay. Cave 76’s Roger Birnbaum and Wilson’s Camp Sugar are producing, with Ilona Herzberg and Alison Owen executive producing.

Sharp most recently starred in Marti Noxon’s To The Bone with Lily Collins and Keanu Reeves and is next up in How To Talk To Girls At Parties opposite Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, which bowed at Cannes. Also upcoming is roles in Monumental and U.F.O.

He is repped by CAA and Elin Flack Management.