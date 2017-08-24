Say, aha! Steve Coogan’s iconic alter-ego Alan Partridge has been confirmed to be returning to the BBC in both a 25th anniversary special and a new series.

Shane Allen, BBC Comedy Controller, said today at the Edinburgh International Television Festival that BBC Two will air the one-hour special before the end of the year to mark 25 years since the character’s debut on BBC Radio back in 1992.

Coogan will also star in a new series which will air on BBC One next year. Both will be produced by his Baby Cow Productions.

Coogan created the socially awkward eponymous radio host with Armando Iannucci in 1991. Since then, there have been several series and specials, and a feature. Coogan last played Partridge in Sky Atlantic’s Alan Partridge’s Scissored Isle and in two seasons of Mid Morning Matters as well as 2013’s Studiocanal film.

Allen said, “Alan Partridge is in the top tier of comedy characters of all time, it fills my comedy heart with joy to welcome him back to BBC One and BBC Two.”