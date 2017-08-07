A+E Networks today handed EVP stripes to Evan Silverman, promoting him to run Global Digital Products and Platforms.
He will lead the digital product, technology and design teams for A+E Networks’ A&E, History, Lifetime, FYI and LMN. He also oversees platforms for the company, including consumer-facing websites, TV Everywhere apps, direct-to-consumer SVOD products, as well as new initiatives with devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home.
“In the last five years, our industry has seen a tremendous change in the way audiences consume their favorite television shows and content,” said Sean Cohan, President of International and Digital at A+E Networks, to whom Silverman will continue to report. “As part of a company that thrives on innovation, Evan has played a pivotal role in expanding content, exploring new uses for content and overall leading the company to truly be a multi-platform organization,” said Cohan. “I look forward to seeing Evan continue to thrive where he and his strong team will drive ubiquity and global impact for A+E Networks’ digital products and platforms.”
Silverman was previously SVP Digital Media for A+E Networks, and before that served in a similar role at Lifetime before its merger with A+E Networks. Prior to that, he served as executive producer of NBCOlympics.com for the 2006 Torino Games and the 2004 Athens Games. Earlier, he served as Director of Internet Services at NBA.com.
No Comments