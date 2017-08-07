A+E Networks today handed EVP stripes to Evan Silverman, promoting him to run Global Digital Products and Platforms.

He will lead the digital product, technology and design teams for A+E Networks’ A&E, History, Lifetime, FYI and LMN. He also oversees platforms for the company, including consumer-facing websites, TV Everywhere apps, direct-to-consumer SVOD products, as well as new initiatives with devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home.

“In the last five years, our industry has seen a tremendous change in the way audiences consume their favorite television shows and content,” said Sean Cohan, President of International and Digital at A+E Networks, to whom Silverman will continue to report. “As part of a company that thrives on innovation, Evan has played a pivotal role in expanding content, exploring new uses for content and overall leading the company to truly be a multi-platform organization,” said Cohan. “I look forward to seeing Evan continue to thrive where he and his strong team will drive ubiquity and global impact for A+E Networks’ digital products and platforms.”

Silverman was previously SVP Digital Media for A+E Networks, and before that served in a similar role at Lifetime before its merger with A+E Networks. Prior to that, he served as executive producer of NBCOlympics.com for the 2006 Torino Games and the 2004 Athens Games. Earlier, he served as Director of Internet Services at NBA.com.