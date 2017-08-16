The Art Directors Guild has penciled in a new category for its 22nd annual trophy show. Coming to the ADG Awards stage in January for the first time will be a category for Excellence in Production Design for an Animated Feature Film. The 2018 hardware will be handed out January 27 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

For the past 11 years, animated features have vied for an ADG Award as part of its Production Design for a Fantasy Feature Film category.

“It is our intention to honor and celebrate great Production Design achievements in the remarkable and evolving art form of animation through this new award,” said Thomas A. Walsh, who made today’s announcement with fellow ADG Awards producer Thomas Wilkins. “By separating feature animation into its own constituent category, we wish to pay tribute to these creative works in a manner equivalent to all our other feature design categories.”

The new category comes one awards season after Kubo and the Two Strings became the first animated film to earn a Visual Effects Oscar nomination since Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas in 1994 and also scored a Costume Deisgners Guild nom.

Here are the qualifications for the ADG’s newest category, per the guild: