EXCLUSIVE: Power actor Adam Huss, Madeline Zima, and Grant Bowler have signed on to star in Painkillers, an indie drama from director Roxy Shih (The Tribe). Written by Giles Daoust, the film also co-stars Debra Wilson (Mad TV) and American Horror Story‘s Naomi Grossman.

The story follows brilliant surgeon John Clarke (Huss) who, after a terrible car crash in which his son dies, is tormented by guilt and becomes prey to an unbearable physical pain. While his marriage starts disintegrating, John soon finds out that the only thing that can ease his pain is the taste of human blood. When he encounters Herb Morris (Bowler), a man who claims he can help him get his life back, John embarks upon a nightmarish journey through which he will either have to come to terms with his pain or become a monster.

Luke Barnett and Vincent Masciale of Lone Suspect are producing with Daoust and Catherine Dumonceaux from Title Media. Mike Macari (The Ring franchise) and Alain Berliner (My Life in Pink) are executive producing the film that begins shooting in Los Angeles next week.

Huss is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and DiSante Frank & Company. Zima, who was last seen in Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival, is with Affirmative Entertainment and Bowler (Defiance, True Blood) by Gersh and Untitled.

This marks the second collaboration for Title Media and Lone Suspect. Their last film , Fear, Inc., which stared Lucas Neff, Caitlin Stasey, and Abigail Breslin, premiered at Tribeca last year.