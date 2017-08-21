EXCLUSIVE: Adam Bergerman has been promoted to Executive Vice President, General Sales Manager at Sony Pictures. The promotion was made by Adrian Smith, President of Domestic Distribution. “Put simply, Adam is an industry leader,” Smith said. “For over 20 years, he has not only played an important role in the success of major Sony franchises such as Spider-Man, Men in Black, and the James Bond franchise, but has garnered a level of respect that reverberates industry-wide. We are fortunate to have such a deep bench of talent in distribution, and Adam has always been a vital piece of the operation. I am privileged to work alongside him and look forward to the years ahead.”

Bergerman has been with Sony for over 20 years, joining in 1996 as a booker for the Eastern Division in the New York office. He has been progressively promoted since then, most recently to Senior Vice President/Division Manager for the Western Division. He continues to report to Smith.